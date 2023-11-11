Royce & Associates LP Has $3.88 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

