Royce & Associates LP Has $3.98 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $18,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NMI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in NMI by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

