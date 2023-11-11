Royce & Associates LP Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Saga Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $29.18.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

