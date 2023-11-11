Royce & Associates LP Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,520 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASO opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

