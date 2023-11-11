Royce & Associates LP Has $4.77 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.