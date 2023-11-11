Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Diana Shipping by 74.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 37.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 21.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Diana Shipping by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,207,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 322,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

