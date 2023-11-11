Royce & Associates LP Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,739. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $271.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

