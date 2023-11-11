Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 127,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger acquired 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,147.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 12,351 shares worth $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 2.8 %

VVV stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 98.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.