Royce & Associates LP Purchases 8,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

