Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCT
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
ARCT stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $509.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.59.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcturus Therapeutics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.