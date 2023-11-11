Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN opened at $3.99 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Infinera

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

