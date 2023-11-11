Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 778,377 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,825 shares of company stock worth $1,097,212. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

