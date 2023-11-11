Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,000 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.13% of HireRight worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

HRT stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

