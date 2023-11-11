Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,300 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.5 %

TPR opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

