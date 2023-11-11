Royce & Associates LP Sells 30,460 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWIN. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Twin Disc by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 825,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,884 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,593,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 211,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Twin Disc Cuts Dividend

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $83.92 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWIN

Twin Disc Profile

(Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.