Royce & Associates LP Sells 50,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,020,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeMD news, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,464.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

LifeMD Price Performance

LifeMD stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

