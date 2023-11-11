Royce & Associates LP Takes $3.48 Million Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Performance

HROW opened at $12.83 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HROW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 14,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,945,349.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,945,349.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Makary purchased 20,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $761,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harrow Health

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.