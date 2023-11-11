Ryan Marr Sells 10,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 58.32. The company has a market cap of C$113.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.47. Chesswood Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.79 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.8701117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

CHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

