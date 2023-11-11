Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Down 32.4% in October

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Saga Communications Stock Up 4.8 %

SGA stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

