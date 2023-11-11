Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 2,973 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $73,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,493.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 31st, John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58.
- On Tuesday, October 24th, John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $997,164.80.
- On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05.
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, John Bicket sold 73,446 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $1,716,433.02.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,206,993.88.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60.
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50.
- On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.
Samsara Price Performance
IOT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $32.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.