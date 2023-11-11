Saturna Capital CORP Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.17 and a 200-day moving average of $414.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

