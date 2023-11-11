SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the October 15th total of 1,239,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,148.5 days.
SBI Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SBHGF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. SBI has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94.
SBI Company Profile
