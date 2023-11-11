Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the October 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.
SES Stock Performance
SGBAF opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SES has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.87.
About SES
