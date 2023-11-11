Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the October 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

SES Stock Performance

SGBAF opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SES has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. It offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. The company also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to government, aeronautical, maritime, telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, and cloud industries.

