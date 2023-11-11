Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) vs. American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Head-To-Head Comparison

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American States Water and Severn Trent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 1 2 0 0 1.67 Severn Trent 0 3 3 0 2.50

American States Water presently has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given American States Water’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American States Water is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American States Water pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American States Water has increased its dividend for 69 consecutive years.

This table compares American States Water and Severn Trent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $491.53 million 5.83 $78.40 million $3.32 23.33 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 38.90

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. American States Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of American States Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American States Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 20.66% 13.60% 4.78% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American States Water beats Severn Trent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2022, American States Water Company provided water service to 263,265 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to 24,705 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

