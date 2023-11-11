Sherwin-Williams (SHW) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Building materials, hardware, garden supply & mobile home dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sherwin-Williams to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Building materials, hardware, garden supply & mobile home dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Building materials, hardware, garden supply & mobile home dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $22.15 billion $2.02 billion 27.37 Sherwin-Williams Competitors $8.13 billion $561.15 million 38.19

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Sherwin-Williams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Building materials, hardware, garden supply & mobile home dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 37.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 10.50% 78.92% 11.75% Sherwin-Williams Competitors 1.41% 19.88% 4.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sherwin-Williams and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 1 5 9 0 2.53 Sherwin-Williams Competitors 49 660 803 35 2.53

Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus target price of $287.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. As a group, “Building materials, hardware, garden supply & mobile home dealers” companies have a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sherwin-Williams has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

