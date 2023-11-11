Short Interest in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Drops By 30.0%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WNNR stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Andretti Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

Get Andretti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Andretti Acquisition by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 534,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Andretti Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 747,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 497,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.