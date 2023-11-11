Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Drops By 30.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,005,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

