Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Drops By 29.4%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

NDVLY opened at $0.97 on Friday. New World Development has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Get New World Development alerts:

New World Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.