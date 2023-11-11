Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Decreases By 30.7%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:NMCO opened at $9.42 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

