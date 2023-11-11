Short Interest in Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Decreases By 30.7%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 881,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $3.96 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

