Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Decreases By 33.4%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,263,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 9,399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,361.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 130 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

