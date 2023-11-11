Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Decreases By 33.4%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,263,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 9,399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,361.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 130 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance
About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
