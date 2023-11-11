Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Declines By 33.3%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 8.0 %
OTCMKTS TAVHY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.92.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
