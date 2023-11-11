Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Declines By 33.3%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 8.0 %

OTCMKTS TAVHY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.