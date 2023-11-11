Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Decreases By 29.3%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of UTL stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Unitil has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $776.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
