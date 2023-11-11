Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Decreases By 29.3%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Unitil has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $776.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

