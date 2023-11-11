SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 43,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 516,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 19.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 613,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 206.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,522 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

