SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $1.90 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,194 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

