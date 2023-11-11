SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Head to Head Comparison

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Nextracker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -19.89 Nextracker $1.90 billion 1.12 $1.14 million N/A N/A

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than SMA Solar Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SMA Solar Technology and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nextracker 0 3 18 0 2.86

Nextracker has a consensus target price of $45.95, indicating a potential upside of 33.23%. Given Nextracker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 4.96% -8.13% 11.45%

Summary

Nextracker beats SMA Solar Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

