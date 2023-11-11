Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap One traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 37722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $54,555.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,759,989 shares in the company, valued at $17,705,489.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,892 shares of company stock worth $79,443. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Snap One by 41.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Snap One in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $565.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.87 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

