Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Capital One Financial currently has $195.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.52.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

