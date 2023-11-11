Sonen Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 992.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

