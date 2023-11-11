Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.84 and last traded at $81.67. Approximately 1,109,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 758,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sony Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Sony Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sony Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 96,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

