Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells $89,900.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director James E. Sweeney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,518.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

SFBC stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

