Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells $89,900.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director James E. Sweeney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,518.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %
SFBC stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.
Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.
Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
