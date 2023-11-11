South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,929 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 43.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

South Plains Financial stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

SPFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

