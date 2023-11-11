Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Position Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $478.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

