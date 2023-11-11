Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPHR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 49.01%. Analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,499,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
