Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.71. 503,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 571,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million.

SPHR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

