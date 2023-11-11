Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 139.13% from the company’s previous close.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Global will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $95,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $42,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $95,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,312 shares of company stock valued at $169,498. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.3% during the second quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 853.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 998,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 725,343 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 814.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 483,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 430,862 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

