Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 139.13% from the company’s previous close.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Global will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $95,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $42,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $95,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,312 shares of company stock valued at $169,498. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.3% during the second quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 853.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 998,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 725,343 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 814.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 483,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 430,862 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

