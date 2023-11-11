Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 15th total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Spok Trading Up 2.3 %

SPOK stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Spok has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $323.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $530,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

