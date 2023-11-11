Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 18,108 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 211% compared to the typical volume of 5,816 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.