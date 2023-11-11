Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 957.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $765.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

