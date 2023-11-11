Stanley W. Peters III Sells 1,200 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

